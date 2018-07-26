Over 20 hurt in election-related violence in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: More than 20 people sustained injuries when voters of rival candidates clashed at two polling stations in the Kohistan district on Wednesday.

The supporters of Pattan Ittehad and an alliance formed by six union councils, attacked each other with clubs and daggers, leaving more than 12 people injured.

A man from one of the group attempted to cast his vote before his turn that led to the violence.

The returning officer of PK-36, rushed to the scene. He ordered the suspension of polling. It was resumed later.

The injured were taken to nearby hospital where condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

In another incident, supporters of Dr Saifur Rehman and his rival candidate Mufti Obaidur Rehman also attacked each other with sticks and bricks, leaving 8 people from both sides injured seriously.

The polling was suspended following the incident. It was resumed later on the police interference.

Overall, the polling process remained peaceful in upper parts of Hazara, including Mansehra, Kohistan and Torghar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara division, Alam Shinwari, said that voters were provided with foolproof security at the polling stations for the peaceful elections.

“We provided a scare-free environment to the voters and tight security measures were put in place everywhere in Hazara division,” Shinwari told reporters after visiting a polling station established at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Amjad Ali and district returning officer Mohammad Zeb Khan also visited various polling stations to review security and other arrangements.

The police and army personnel were deployed in and outside polling stations to cope with any untoward situation.