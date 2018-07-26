Top figures cast votes in their constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Prominent personalities including politicians on Wednesday cast their vote in Pakistan’s 11th general elections.

President Mamnoon Hussain cast his vote in NA-247 Karachi while Chief Justice of Pakistan voted in NA-130 Lahore, Barkat Market. Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif was among the first people to cast his vote. He voted in NA-130 constituency of Lahore where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khawaja Hassan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shafqat Mehmood are in tough contest. His mother voted in Islamia College, Lahore.

PTI Chief Imran Khan cast his vote in NA-53 Islamabad. Former Army chief Gen (R) Raheel Sharif cast his vote in NA-129. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cast vote in NA-57 Murree. Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto voted in Nawab Shah.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari voted in Larkana’s NA-200 constituency. Former opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah cast his vote in Sukkur’s NA-207 constituency. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Dr Farooq Sattar voted in NA-245 constituency. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman cast vote in Dera Ismail Khan.

Others who cast their votes include PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi in NA-154 Multan, Arif Alvi in NA-243 Karachi, Asad Umer in NA-54, PSP’s Mustafa Kamal in Karachi, PML-N’s Saad Rafique in NA-131 and former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani in NA-268. Sindh caretaker chief minister Fazlur Rehman cast his vote in NA-247 Karachi. Justice Ijazul Ahsan voted in NA-130 Lahore along with his family.

PTI leader Abrar-ul-Haq and PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal cast vote in NA-78 Narowal. Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed cast his vote in Rawalpindi NA-62 constituency.

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk cast his vote in the Gulkada area of Swat. The prime minister polled the vote in the constituency of NA-3 (Swat-II) and PK-5 (Swat-IV).

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari cast his vote at Polling Station No 13 set up in LBOD Colony.