Ozil looks forward to friendlies, avoids retirement talk

SINGAPORE: Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil avoided any talk of the controversy surrounding his retirement from international football as the German midfielder opted to focus on the club’s pre-season friendly tournament in Singapore on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old quit the national side on Sunday citing “racism and disrespect” due to his Turkish roots as key to the decision after he was singled out for criticism when Germany bombed out of the recent World Cup in the group stages.

Making his first public appearance since his retirement statement triggered a bad-tempered debate in Germany about relations with its largest immigrant community, Ozil was all smiles at a fan event in Singapore.

“It’s very exciting to be in Singapore. It’s our second time here and we really enjoy coming,” he told a gathering of Arsenal fans a day ahead of a friendly against Atletico Madrid at the National Stadium. They also play Paris St Germain on Sunday.

“We are expecting good matches against Paris St Germain and Atletico Madrid. They are great teams with great players, it’s a test for us to get ready for the new season, so it’s something to look forward to.”

Ozil was also criticised for meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May, where the pair were photographed holding up an Arsenal shirt, and he has yet to comment on his retirement since he announced it through social media.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson and midfielder Alex Iwobi sat alongside Ozil at the fan event in Singapore with the former admitting new coach Unai Emery had been very active in his first few training sessions with the club.

“Training has been good and Emery has been a major influence to what we are doing on the training ground,” the 18-year-old England youth international said.

“He’s looking to bring through the young players as well. Pushing them, so they will have a feeling they can shine under the new coach.”

Spaniard Emery, who has also managed Valencia, Sevilla and Paris St Germain, was brought in to replace Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman ended his almost 22-year tenure at the helm of the North London club at the conclusion of last season.

Arsenal open the new Premier League campaign with a home fixture against champions Manchester City on August 12.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Unai Emery said Mesut Ozil has nothing but respect from his team-mates after his decision to quit Germany’s national team claiming racism sparked uproar in his home country.

Emery on Wednesday said Arsenal were taking pains to make sure Ozil, 29, feels comfortable at the club as controversy rages in Germany over his acrimonious walk-out following the World Cup in Russia.

“We want to help all the players and Mesut to feel here with us like he’s at home, like a family,” Emery, who is in his first weeks as Arsenal coach, said during a pre-season visit to Singapore.

“We are every player’s family and for him to work every day, to work well with his team-mates, is good for us... I’m very happy with him. I’m looking at every player and I think Mesut, he has here the respect of every player.”

Ozil, who was born in Germany to Turkish-origin parents, said he felt “racism and disrespect” — pointing the finger at German football authorities — in his no-holds-barred statement released over the weekend.

The 2014 World Cup-winner said he was unfairly maligned over Germany’s group-stage exit in Russia, after some media highlighted a pre-tournament photo with Turkey’s strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Ozil wrote, adding: “Certain German newspapers are using my background and photo with President Erdogan as right-wing propaganda to further their political cause.”

Germany’s football federation swiftly denied the allegation of racism, while Erdogan called Ozil to praise his decision — which follows a resurgence of the German far right.

“For him it’s one thing with the national team and another with us,” Emery said.

“Normality is the best thing for him and I am sure he’s going to do a big season with us this year... it’s very, very personal and here I want to help him.

“Everybody at the club is thinking like me to help him and to feel (good) here and express his quality with us.”

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech also said the

players were keen to support Ozil, who smashed the club’s transfer record when he moved from Real Madrid in 2013.

“What happened between him and the national team is his private matter so this is not an issue for us,” said Cech.

“It’s something which is unfortunate for him but we

will try to do everything so that he feels good, that he trains well so he feels good for

the season, because he’s one

of the key players.”