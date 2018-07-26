Election 2018: Pakistan sporting heroes have expectations & aspirations too

RAWALPINDI: The general elections have been held and it will take at least till afternoon today (Thursday) to know how things are shaping up for the contesting parties and individuals. However, people have already started expressing their expectations from the upcoming government, and sportspersons are no exception.

Players and officials of Olympic sports are more eager to see a change in fortunes of their respective disciplines in particular and overall sports in general.

Unlike cricket, sports federations governing Olympic disciplines in the country mostly reply on government grants.

Hockey, Pakistan’s national sport, has probably has had the lion’s share in terms of financial backing from the government over the years. But their recent performances have been poor to say the least.

‘Flying Horse’ Samiullah, one of Pakistan’s finest hockey players, hopes the new government would appoint honest, noncontroversial and professional administrators in all sports institutions.

“An element of accountability in sports bodies, including hockey and cricket, has to be introduced,” he said.

Samiullah said if Imran Khan became the next prime minister, he would do wonders for sports in Pakistan. “If he cannot do it, no one can,” he said.

Manzoorul Hassan, the 1982 World Cup winning team full-back, wants the coming

democratic government to inculcate a sports culture in the society. “Invest in sports and it will pay you dividends in

the long run,” he said.

Aqeel Khan, the Pakistan number one tennis player, is a staunch supporter of Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He did not talk about just sports. The Davis Cup players said he wanted to see a Pakistan in which everyone is provided with basic facilities such as food, education, clean drinking water, hospitals and justice.

Speaking of sportsmen, Aqeel said: “I have seen that except cricket players, every sportsman faces many problems in life. I feel very bad when I see a top player having financial problems. They are Pakistan’s heroes and should be treated as such.”

Former celebrated Pakistan tennis player Hameedul Haq, however, did not sound much optimistic about sports future in the country. “I don’t have much hope, really,” the former Davis Cup captain said. “I believe sports is not given as much important as it gets in other countries.”

Two-time Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medallist Mohammad Inam said he expected the new government to give priority to sports and invest in sportspersons who have the potential to win laurels for the country at the international level.

“Sportspersons with potential should be given every chance to enhance their skills and that can only happen with the government’s backing,” said Inam, who has made Pakistan proud by winning gold medals in the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim said the next government’s focus should be on sports infrastructure in most parts of the country.