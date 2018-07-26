Lawyer dies

Senior Advocate of Supreme Court Khawaja Muhammad Afzal, elder brother of senior advocate of Supreme Court late Kh Sultan Ahmad and uncle of Khawaja Haris Ahmad, senior advocate of Supreme Court and lead counsel for former Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif, breathed his last on Wednesday here. His funeral ceremony will be offered on Thursday at 5pm at 164-1 Shadman, Lahore. He was father of Kh Adnan Afzal.