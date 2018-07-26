Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lawyer dies

Senior Advocate of Supreme Court Khawaja Muhammad Afzal, elder brother of senior advocate of Supreme Court late Kh Sultan Ahmad and uncle of Khawaja Haris Ahmad, senior advocate of Supreme Court and lead counsel for former Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif, breathed his last on Wednesday here. His funeral ceremony will be offered on Thursday at 5pm at 164-1 Shadman, Lahore. He was father of Kh Adnan Afzal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar