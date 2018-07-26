100,000 cops perform election duties

LAHORE: One lakh officers were deputed in the entire province to provide foolproof security to polling stations of sensitive areas and to help and guide the voters.

Punjab police also provided help and guidance to women, old citizens and handicapped individuals during the polling. Police personnel were present on their fixed positions to perform election duty before time in all the districts of the province to perform their duties with national enthusiasm. The IG Punjab visited election control room in central police office and was briefed about officers deployed for security duty of election in all districts of the province. The IG Punjab directed all RPOs and DPOs that citizens queuing up within the boundaries of polling stations should be allowed to cast their votes even after the end of the polling time. election city: Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmed Butt visited election city in electronic media established by Directorate General Public Relations.

DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfar, Director News Ch Muhammad Arif, Director Electronic Media Abid Noor Bhatti and Director Social Media Zulfiqar Ali were present. According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfar briefed Secretary Information Bilal Ahmed Butt about the facilities at the election city. She said on election day continuous monitoring was carried out to review the polling situation all over the Punjab and departments concerned were kept informed.

She said senior officers of DGPR and field officers performed efficiently about their electoral activities in their jurisdiction. The secretary information expressed his satisfaction and said the use of modern tools for disseminating information is important and DGPR has given new face to the official working. He lauded the efforts of electronic media and monitoring cell while being online for recording system.

Promise fulfilled: The 25th of July was a historic day when the Pakistani nation set a democratic future of the country through vote.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Mian Nauman Kabeer said that caretaker government in Punjab fulfilled its promise of holding peaceful elections. He said the caretaker provincial government had ensured well organised arrangements with the help of the district administration, police and law enforcement agencies and all political parties were constrained to follow the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan. He said the people would get the fruits of continuation of democratic process due to continuous efforts and hard work of the caretaker government, and the credit of holding transparent elections goes to provincial departments, police and other institutions whose officers had ensured the completion of electoral process with hard work and courage under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari.