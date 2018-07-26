UN picks American to lead probe into Gaza protest killings

GENEVA: A former senior US legal official, David Crane, will lead a UN investigation into violence in Gaza, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

At least 140 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in what it has called border protection. One Israeli soldier has been killed during the weekly protests that began on March 30. The UN Human Rights Council voted in May to set up the probe into the killings, to the fury of Israel, which said it was being demonised. An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday declined immediate comment. Israel has a long history of not cooperating with UN human rights inquiries or allowing them access to Gaza. Crane, who leads the three-person Commission of Inquiry, is a law professor at Syracuse University who the UN said had over 30 years´ experience in the United States federal government, including as Senior Inspector General in the Department of Defense.