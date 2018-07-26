Turkish parliament passes security law to replace emergency rule

ANKARA: Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday passed a security law giving authorities broad counter-terrorism powers following the lifting of the two-year state of emergency imposed after a July 2016 failed military coup.

The regulations, which apply for three years, grant broader authority to local governors - including the ability to ban public gatherings - extend detention periods and allow public servants´ dismissals if there are links to or contacts with terrorist organisations or other perceived threats to national security.

Parliamentarians completed approval of the individual articles of the law late on Tuesday.

Supporters of new law say the new regulations are necessary to carry out a more effective fight against terrorism in the absence of state of emergency laws, which lapsed last week.

Opposition members say it effectively extends the state of emergency for another three years.

“When we should be dressing the deep wound that the state of emergency process has opened in our democracy and justice system, we are experiencing the beginning of a more damaging process,” six lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People´s Party (CHP) said in a dissenting opinion on the bill.

“This new system . . . is both in an abstract and concrete manner a “BRAWLA brawl erupted during the debates on the new law earlier in the week, when Ahmet Sik, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples´ Democratic Party (HDP), criticised the bill