Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man held with fake polling stamps

GUJRANWALA: Police have arrested a man outside the polling station and recovered fake polling stamps from him. Reportedly, a suspicious man was stood outside a polling station set up at the Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School, the police have recovered fake ballot paper stamps from him and started investigation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar