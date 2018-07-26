Man held with fake polling stamps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Police have arrested a man outside the polling station and recovered fake polling stamps from him. Reportedly, a suspicious man was stood outside a polling station set up at the Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School, the police have recovered fake ballot paper stamps from him and started investigation.
