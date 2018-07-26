Ex-minister Saira Tarar’s two cousins arrested

HAFIZABAD: Jalalpur Bhattian police on Wednesday arrested two cousins of former minister Saira Afzal Tarar on the charge of beating an army man at Rasoolpur Tarar polling station. An exchange of hot words occurred between Ahmad Hayat Tarar, brother of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Babar Hayat Tarar and cousin of former minister Saira Afzal Tarar, a PML-N candidate for NA-87, during polling. In the meantime, Saira’s another cousin Muhammad Hayat allegedly tried to snatch the gun from the army man and beat him. On the other hand, the army officer has awarded three-month imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine each to both accused.