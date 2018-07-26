Three girls drown in Mansehra stream

MANSEHRA: Three girls of a family, including two sisters, drowned in Ichar Nullah and two others were rescued in Laborkot area here on Wednesday.

The girls had gone to play on the banks of the stream, which is currently flooded because of monsoon rains, and one of them slipped into the water. The other girls jumped into water to save the first girl, but all of them drowned.

The local people rushed to the scene and recovered all of them and took them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. Those who died in the incident were identified as Amina Bibi, 11, her sister Halima Bibi, 7, and their cousin Eman Bibi. Laiba Bibi and Zainab Bibi, stated to be sisters of Amina Bibi, who had fainted were hospitalised.

The parents of both families had gone to cast votes when the girls went to the stream.

A local resident, Akhlaq Khan, told reporters that work on a mini-hydro power project was also in progress at that stream, which also caused the water level to soar.