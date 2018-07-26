PML-N, PPP protest non-issuance of poll results on Form 45

MULTAN: The vote counting process was suspended at some polling stations here after the presiding officers there refused to provide results on Form 45.

The vote counting process could not be resumed till filing of the report later Wednesday night.

Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People's Party both protested over non-provision of results to their polling agents.

This scribe visited more than three dozen polling stations before suspension of the vote counting where the presiding officers did not issue results on Form 45.

Talking to this scribe, the PML-N leader, ex-MNA Sheikh Tahir Rashid, said the presiding officer did not allow the PML-N polling agents to participate in counting process. The presiding officers locked doors after expelling the PML-N polling agents from polling booths, he added.

"My younger brother Sheikh Tariq Rashid contested from NA-155 on the PML-N ticket, but we are not given a single result from a polling station. We are coming to know about the results from television networks," he complained.

Yusuf Raza Gilani House spokesperson, Syed Zegham Gilani, said not a single presiding officer released the official result on Form 45 from various constituencies including NA-158 (Yusuf Raza Gilani), NA-154 Multan-I (Abdul Qadir Gilani), and NA-157 Multan-IV (Ali Musa Gilani).

Talking to The News, local ECP commissioner Abid Hussain said Multan region had not received any complaint regarding non-issuance of Form 45. He rejected the allegations as frivolous.

Abid Hussein said each candidate deputes more than one polling agent at each polling booth. However, only one polling agent is allowed to participate in the counting process. This situation created a misunderstanding among candidates and they levelled false charges against polling staff, he added.