Voter suffers heart attack

SIALKOT: A voter on Wednesday suffered heart attack during polling process in the constituency of NA-72 and PP-35 at Chota Sidhra village, Rescue 1122 said. A voter, identified as Shahzad, s/o Abdullah, came to a polling station when he suffered heart attack. Rescue 1122 shifted him to a nearby hospital.
