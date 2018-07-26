Thu July 26, 2018
National

July 26, 2018

Voter suffers heart attack

SIALKOT: A voter on Wednesday suffered heart attack during polling process in the constituency of NA-72 and PP-35 at Chota Sidhra village, Rescue 1122 said. A voter, identified as Shahzad, s/o Abdullah, came to a polling station when he suffered heart attack. Rescue 1122 shifted him to a nearby hospital.

