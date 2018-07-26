Polling officer, two female voters die of hot weather

LAYYAH: A polling officer and two elderly women voters died due to hot and humid weather conditions at different polling stations in the city. Tahir Raza Rizvi, a polling officer at Polling Station No 247 (NA-188, PP-283), Government High School Basti Jaisal, died after his blood sugar level fell down and he suffered a cardiac arrest due to hot and humid weather conditions. At Polling Station No 26 of the same constituency at Government Primary School No 1, a 60 year old woman Amna Bibi fell unconscious and died, while being given initial medical treatment in PP-284 of NA-188 constituency. She was the mother of a local social worker Nadeem Ansari. Another 60 year old woman Lal Mai, wife of Faqeer Muhammad died after she suffered cardiac arrest due to hot weather conditions at the polling station at Government Primary School Bait Baloch Khan in PP-283 of NA-188 constituency.