KP finally breaks from tradition

PESHAWAR: For the first time in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa history, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to form the government for second consecutive term in the province as it has again emerged as the leading party, according to primary projections available from various media sources.

Available results suggested that the PTI is leading the race by securing 66 out of total 99 general seats, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) is holding second position with nine seats, Awami National Party (ANP) is poised to win seven seats, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are going to win on three seats each. Independent candidates are also winning on nine seats.

In Peshawar, the PTI is leading on 12 of the 13 provincial assembly seats.

According to preliminary and unofficial results, former lawmaker Mehmood Jan of the PTI is leading in PK-66 followed by Hafiz Hashmat Khan of the MMA. Arbab Wasim of the PTI is leading in PK-67, while the runner-up is Razaullah of the PPP. In PK-68, Arbab Jahandad of PTI is leading followed by Malik Tehmash Khan of the PPP. Ishtiaq Urmar of the PTI is leading in PK-69 while an independent, Arbab Usman is on the second position. PK-70 is the only constituency in the Peshawar where the ANP candidate Khushdil Khan, a former MPA and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly, is leading the contest. Shah Farman, a former provincial minister of the PTI, is on second position.

Shah Farman is leading on PK-71 constituency followed by Sifatullah of the PML-N. Fahim Ahmad of PTI is the leading candidate in PK-72 followed by Ashfaq Khalil of the ANP. Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra of the PTI is leading in PK-73. Maulana Amanullah Haqqani of the MMA was placed second. The PTI candidate Pir Fida Muhammad is leading in the PK-74. He is followed by Attiqur Rehman of the MMA. Malik Wajidullah of the PTI is leading in PK-75 while Ibrahim Qasmi of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party is on the second position. Asif Khan of the PTI is leading in the PK-76 constituency. Former MPA Hidayatullah Khan of ANP was placed second. Two former MPAs, Ziaullah Afridi and Dr Zakir Shah were trailing in this constituency. The PTI candidate Fazal Elahi, who is a former lawmaker, is leading in PK-79 followed by Omar Khitab of the PPP.

In PK-5 Swat, Fazal Hakeem of the PTI has won, while Mohammad Amin of the MMA is runner-up. The PTI candidate Sharafat Ali has won from Swat, while the PPP candidate Badshah Saleh won from Upper Dir. In PK-37 Abbottabad, Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha of the PML-N emerged victorious, while PTI’s Sardar Waqar Nabi is runner-up. In PK-38 Abbottabad, Qalandar Lodhi of the PTI is winner and Mushtaq Ghani of the PTI won PK-39 Abbottabad seat.

Laiq Mohammad of the ANP won the Torghar provincial seat, PK-31 Mansehra went to Babar Salim Swati of the PTI, PK-32 Mansehra seat went to Ibrar Hussain Tanoli of the MMA and PK-33 Mansehra seat was won by Nawabzada Fareed of the PTI.

Inayatullah of the MMA retained his Upper Dir seat, while PK-10 Upper Dir seat was won by Sahibzada Sanaullah of the PPP. In PK-42 Haripur, Faisal Zaman, an independent, emerged victorious. Arshad Ayub of the PTI won PK-41 Haripur seat, PK-83 Hangu seat was won by Shah Faisal of the PTI and PK-84 seat was won by Mohammad Zahoor of the PTI.