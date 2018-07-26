Many heavyweights trounced

ISLAMABAD: Many political heavyweights suffered defeat in their strongholds according to unofficial results of the countrywide polling that concluded at 6pm on Wednesday, with some complaining of rigging and foul play. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman refused to accept results and said he would be called an All Parties Conference (ANP). Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif rejected the results saying that he had not seen such "horrible situation" in his entire political career. The Election Commission of Pakistan failed to release official results till the filing of report at 2:57 citing some technical problems on their end. Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Babar Yaqoob confirmed early Thursday morning that the results had been delayed due to a technical glitch. Awami National Party (ANP) stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Bilour lost the election to PTI candidate Shaukat Ali who was polled 72,822 votes. Bilour bagged 40,372 votes. "The results indicate that Imran Khan is a favorite leader of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I am a democratic person and I admit the defeat," said Bilour who recently lost his nephew during an election campaign in a suicide attack.

PML-N leader Tariq Fazl Chaudhry lost the election to Raja Khurram Shahzad of PTI in NA-52.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan defeated PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in NA-53, Islamabad.

PTI chief Imran Khan defeated Akram Khan Durrani of MMA in NA-35, Bannu.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry lost the race to Nawaz Sher in NA-102, Faisalabad-2.

Former Punjab law minister and PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah lost the election to Nisar Ahmed Jatt of PTI in NA-106-Faislabad 6.

JI chief Sirajul Haq lost the election to Muhammad Bashir Khan in NA-7, Lower Dir-2.

PML-N leader Amir Muqam lost the election to Haider Ali khan of PTI in NA-2, Swat-1.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan lost to PTI’s Sarwar Khan in NA-59, Rawalpindi-3 and NA-63, Rawalpindi-7.

ANP leader Asfandyar Wali lost the elections to Fazl Muhammad Khan of PTI in NA-124, Charsadda 2.