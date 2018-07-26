Thu July 26, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
July 26, 2018

Neck and neck contest in Punjab

LAHORE: A neck and neck contest between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going on to form government in Punjab. As per media reports and latest projected results, the PML-N has secured around 134 seats while the PTI has won 122 seats out of a total of 279 general seats. No official result of the Punjab Assembly seats was announced till 2.00am. The preliminary results show that independent candidates secured 285 seats and the PPPP won 6 seats, Jeep 3, PAR 2, PML-Q 1 and PML 1.

