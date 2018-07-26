Promise of timely elections fulfilled: CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said Wednesday the promise of timely elections had been fulfilled as supremacy of the constitution would be upheld. He said that the polling arrangements for the general elections 2018 were satisfactory.While talking to media after casting his vote in NA-130, Lahore, the chief justice said that it was the day of democracy as timely elections were managed to be held according to the promise. He asserted that supremacy of law and the constitution will be maintained in the country at any cost. Afterwards, the CJ headed towards the Supreme Court registry despite a holiday announced by the ECP on account of the general elections.