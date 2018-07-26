New NA could be convened on August 11

ISLAMABAD: The first session of new National Assembly could be convened on August 11 (Saturday) and the election of new Prime Minister could take place on August 15 (Wednesday).

August 11 has historic significance for Pakistan since Father of the Nation Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah delivered his historic address in the first constituent assembly on the same day in 1947. Well placed parliamentary sources told The News here on Wednesday that the sitting of the new National Assembly is bound to be convened within 21 days of the day of polls.

The outgoing Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will chair the first meeting of the National Assembly where the new members of the house will take the oath of membership according to the constitution. Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk will summon the National Assembly and for the purpose he will consign summary to President Mamnoon Hussain.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to notify new members of the National and Provincial Assemblies within 14 days of their election. The members elected as independent would be asked to take decision about joining of their party within three days of their notification as member so that they would be counted as part of their party for the election of lady seats and seats for non-Muslims in accordance o the constitution.

The sources pointed out that the first day of the session of the National Assembly would be devoted for the oath of members while after gap of a day, the election of new Speaker of the House who would subsequently custodian of the House would be elected. The process would be completed by the incumbent Speaker. Newly elected Speaker will supervise the election of the Deputy Speaker. On the following day the election of the Prime Minister will take place.

For the purpose any member of the House could purpose another member/leader of the party to be a candidate for the office. In case of more than two candidates of the slot of the Prime Minister, the candidate who will win the majority of the total strength of the House will be declared as Prime Minister. In case none of the candidates fail to obtain majority, the exercise will be repeated and on the basis of present and polling, the winner will be declared as Prime Minister of the country, the sources added.

Similar exercise will be followed in the case provincial assemblies. In case Ayaz Sadiq refuses to chair the first session the President will designate the senior most parliamentarian to chair the inaugural session.