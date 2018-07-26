Smith to join Barbados

MELBOURNE: Steven Smith is set to play his second T20 tournament after being axed from Australian cricket for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith has now signed with Barbados Tridents for the upcoming CPL season after he played the Global T20 Canada tournament earlier this month. Smith will replace Shakib Al Hasan in the Tridents squad as the Bangladesh allrounder is no longer available for the tournament.

David Warner, who was also banned for one year from Australian cricket like Smith, is going to represent St Lucia Stars in the CPL.

After Smith was banned by Cricket Australia in March, he returned to competitive cricket in June to represent Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada tournament and scored a half-century in his first match. Even though his team finished last overall, Smith played six innings and scored 167 runs with two fifties at an average of 33.40 and strike rate of 119.28.