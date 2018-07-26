Rugby chiefs trial lower tackle height

LONDON: The legal height of a rugby tackle will be lowered next season during a trial aimed at cutting down on concussion and other injuries, rugby bosses announced on Wednesday.

The trial will take place in the 43-match Championship Cup competition, which is contested by clubs in English rugby’s second tier.The definition of a high tackle will be lowered from above the line of the shoulders to above the armpit line.

The move comes after the Rugby Football Union’s (RFU’s) surveillance report showed that 47 percent of all match injuries are associated with the tackle. Additionally, concussion accounted for 19 per cent of all injuries to the ball-carrier and 43 percent of all injuries to the tackler.