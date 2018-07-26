Ex-England keeper Murray dies

LONDON: Former England wicket-keeper John ‘JT’ Murray has died aged 83, his club Middlesex announced Wednesday.Murray was taken ill at Lord’s, Middlesex’s home ground, following the completion of their dramatic County Championship win against Warwickshire on Tuesday and died later that evening.

In a 24-year first career with Middlesex his only county from 1952-1975, the stylish Murray completed more than 1,500 in all first-class matches and scored nearly 19,000 runs. Many shrewd judges felt he was unlucky to play just the 21 Tests for England, which yielded 55 dismissals and 506 runs at 22, including an innings of 112 against the West Indies at The Oval in 1966. The Middlesex flag at Lord’s will fly at half-mast in Murray’s memory.