Wafadar, Mirwais named in Afghan squad

DUBAI: Afghanistan have roped in rookies Wafadar Momand and Sayed Shirzad in their ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland in August as the selectors named a 14-man T20I squad and a 16-man ODI unit on Wednesday (July 25).

Wafadar made his international debut in Afghanistan’s maiden Test against India and got the wickets of Murali Vijay and Hardik Pandya bowling right-arm fast. The 18-year-old may only have five wickets to his name in three list-A games this season, but has earned the selectors’ trust with his ability to bowl at 140kph.

Left-arm pacer Sayed Shirzad, who made his international debut in a T20I against Oman in 2015, too has won a place in the ODI squad after taking nine wickets in five List-A games this season. Aftab Alam, who last played an ODI in October 2015 and had impressive List-A appearances in 2018, and Hashmatullah Shahidi have been recalled to 50-over squad.

Meanwhile, veteran right-arm pacer Mirwais Ashraf has made a re-entry to the T20I squad after two years, while Hazratullah Zazai also returns after featuring in his debut T20I game in December 2016.

Najeeb Tarakai, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Shapoor Zadran are the names missing from the squad that played three T20Is against Bangladesh in June.Afghanistan are set to play a three-match T20I series that begins on August 20 and will be followed by three ODIs.

T20 squad: Asghar Stanikzai (c), Mohammad Shahzad, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Samiullah Shinwari, Mirwais Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Fareed Ahmad.

ODI squad: Asghar Stanikzai (c), Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Sayed Shirzad, Dawlat Zadran, Wafadar Moman.