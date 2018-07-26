World media remains interested in Pakistan polls

ISLAMABAD: International media ran running commentary on the Pakistani elections mentioning the unprecedented gains by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and unexpected losses by Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan People’s Party.

Most of these reports pointed towards the slow work by the Election Commission of Pakistan in announcing official results that left the local TV channels with the job of minute-by-minute updating the nation with projected results.

The Guardian’s wrote about major political parties either rejecting or questioning the fairness of the election process thereby claiming vote rigging. The online edition of the newspaper quoted PTI leader Asad Umar as saying the parties complaining of irregularities are “sympathetic to India.”

Al-Jazeera television network wrote about the violence that claimed over 30 lives and the inability of the Election Commission to announce results “almost eight hours after voting ended.” The network posted PTI leader’s former wife, Jemima Goldsmith’s congratulatory message on twitter that read, “Happy election day Pakistan, you maddening, beautiful, crazy, beloved old friend. Here’s hoping the people who count you votes, let your vote count. And you get the leader you believe in. Pakistan Zindabad!”

All major Indian newspapers ran live updates on the Election 2018 reporting on PTI’s lead and PML-N’s defeat along with reports of pressures from certain institutions and inability of the Election Commission in announcing the results till the filing of this report.

Leading international newspapers like The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Foreign Affairs, Daily Mail, The Los Angeles Times have reported extensively and critically on the Pakistani elections in the run up to the polling day. Most reports referred to factors impacting on the fairness of the elections citing the judicial process that saw PMLN-N leader Nawaz Sharif land in jail along with his daughter, Maryam and the son-in-law, Safdar.

These media reports also spoke about the alleged pressures exerted on the leading Pakistani media houses forcing them to self-censor.