Polling officer, two female voters die of hot weather

LAYYAH: A polling officer and two elderly women voters died due to hot and humid weather conditions at different polling stations in the city.

Tahir Raza Rizvi, a polling officer at Polling Station No 247 (NA-188, PP-283), Government High School Basti Jaisal, died after his blood sugar level fell down and he suffered a cardiac arrest due to hot and humid weather conditions.

At Polling Station No 26 of the same constituency at Government Primary School No 1, a 60 year old woman Amna Bibi fell unconscious and died, while being given initial medical treatment in PP-284 of NA-188 constituency. She was the mother of a local social worker