Neck and neck contest in Punjab

LAHORE: A neck and neck contest between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going on to form the government in Punjab. As per media reports and latest projected results, the PML-N has secured around 134 seats while the PTI has won 122 seats out of the total of 279 general seats. No official result of the Punjab Assembly seats was announced till 2.00am. The preliminary results show that independent candidates secured 285 seats and the PPPP won six seats, Jeep three, PAR 2, PML-Q 1 and PML 1.