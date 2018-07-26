Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Secretary visits DGPR election city

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmed Butt visited election city in electronic media established by Directorate General Public Relations. DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfar, Director News Ch Muhammad Arif, Director Electronic Media Abid Noor Bhatti and Director Social Media Zulfiqar Ali were present.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfar briefed Secretary Information Bilal Ahmed Butt about the facilities at the election city. She said on election day continuous monitoring was carried out to review the polling situation all over the Punjab and departments concerned were kept informed.

She said senior officers of DGPR and field officers performed efficiently about their electoral activities in their jurisdiction. The secretary information expressed his satisfaction and said the use of modern tools for disseminating information is important and DGPR has given new face to the official working. He lauded the efforts of electronic media and monitoring cell while being online for recording system.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar