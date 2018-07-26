Secretary visits DGPR election city

LAHORE: Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmed Butt visited election city in electronic media established by Directorate General Public Relations. DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfar, Director News Ch Muhammad Arif, Director Electronic Media Abid Noor Bhatti and Director Social Media Zulfiqar Ali were present.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfar briefed Secretary Information Bilal Ahmed Butt about the facilities at the election city. She said on election day continuous monitoring was carried out to review the polling situation all over the Punjab and departments concerned were kept informed.

She said senior officers of DGPR and field officers performed efficiently about their electoral activities in their jurisdiction. The secretary information expressed his satisfaction and said the use of modern tools for disseminating information is important and DGPR has given new face to the official working. He lauded the efforts of electronic media and monitoring cell while being online for recording system.