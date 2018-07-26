One lakh Punjab Police force deployed for election

LAHORE: One lakh officers were deputed in the entire province to provide foolproof security to polling stations of sensitive areas and to help and guide the voters.

Punjab police also provided help and guidance to women, old citizens and handicapped individuals during the polling. Police personnel were present on their fixed positions to perform election duty before time in all the districts of the province to perform their duties with national enthusiasm. The IG Punjab visited election control room in central police office and was briefed about officers deployed for security duty of election in all districts of the province. The IG Punjab directed all RPOs and DPOs that citizens queuing up within the boundaries of polling stations should be allowed to cast their votes even after the end of the polling time.