Deprivation of women from right to vote worries NCSW

Islamabad: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Tuesday expressed concern that women in certain constituencies may be deprived of their right to vote yet again.

Talking to ‘The News’, NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz said that the Commission has received complaints regarding issues of women right to vote from 16 constituencies comprised of 67 polling stations.

“The commission has directly learnt from different sources of a variety of tactics deployed by local influential and others to deprive women of their vote. The worrying sign is that this is not only limited to far-flung areas but also in constituencies of main districts of all four provenances,” she said.

Some major polling areas include Quetta, Mardan, Lakki Marwat, Nankana Sahib, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Shaheed Benazir Abad and Karachi. The NCSW Chairperson demanded that women’s right to vote be ensured and not denied on any pretext whether local traditions, agreements amongst candidates or their supporters or on account of mobility.

NCSW stressed that under section 170(a)(vii) of the elections Act, 2017 it is an offence to prevent any women from contesting elections her right to vote.

The offence carries a punishment or fine which may extent to one hundred thousand rupees. Further the Election Commission can declare the election in any constituency null and void should the turnout of women voting be less than Ten Percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

She said the NCSW has forwarded complaints to the Election Commission of Pakistan and appreciates the prompt action taken by it. “NCSW hopes that gender desks will be established in the control rooms of the Provincial Election Commissions as directed by the ECP and effective interventions will be made on any such complaints on the polling day. In addition we call upon presiding officers to remain vigilant about women voters’ turnout and to play an effective role through their special reports in exercise of their powers under section 91 of the Election Act.”

To address such complaints, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established gender desk. Director General ECP Nighat Saddique informed media that they have established two helpline numbers, 051-9225623 and 051 9225624 where anyone can register complaints of any hindrance for women voters to cast their vote.

On the report of hindrance for women voting in 16 constituencies, she said that ECP directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the respective districts to hold meetings with the notables of the areas to educate people regarding the importance of vote, besides explaining to them the Section 9 of the Election Act 2017.