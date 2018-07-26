Many Kalash people deprived of voting right, says organisation

PESHAWAR: The Maureen Lines Foundation (MLF), an organization working for the welfare of the Kalash community, has taken notice of the reports on the social media that a number of the Kalash people were deprived of the voting right in General Election 2018 when they found out their names had not been included in the voting lists.

“How can we fulfil our duty and exercise our right to vote as Pakistanis if 70 per cent names are not in the voting list in Kalash Valley Rumbur?” said a local, Azam Kalash from the Rumbur Valley as reported by the MLF in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

After a four hours wait at the polling station this morning, people in my village went home disappointed and disheartened as they were not able to exercise their right even after a five years wait, he added.

Azam Kalash said they would now have to wait for another five years and could only hope that the voting system would be better organised in the Kalash Valley next time.

One of the Kalash community members wrote a comment on the social media and said: “My wife has been waiting for four hours at the Rumbur polling station from 8:20 am to 12:40 pm and later called me in Chitral. She said her name was not on the voting list. When I checked with others, they complained of the same. This is not new with us.”

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had nominated Wazirzada as the minority representative on the reserved seats. This is encouraging and he will be the first Kalash member in the history to become a member of the KP Assembly.

The MLF said the Kalash face issues of identity. They are wrongly listed as Buddhists, Sikhs or Hindus under the religion column for lack of awareness about the Kalash religion.

Until 2015 there was no mention or option of Kalash religion in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) database. The NADRA, which issues Computerised National Identity Cards, has attempted to change this anomaly in the CNIC and added a special category recently, but this practice carries on in other places, for instance, they are often listed incorrectly when birth certificates are issued to the Kalash newborns and these have to be manually filled out.