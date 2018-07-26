ECP refuses to extend polling time by one hour

ISLAMABAD: The refusal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to accept demand of all political parties to extend the polling hours will disenfranchise a huge number of voters.

Increase of voting time by an hour or so is a normal practice witnessed in successive general elections, and the ECP takes this decision in the closing time of the polling day keeping in view the developments on that day. Viewed in this context, the ECP decision was surprising for the political parties, which publicly voiced the demand a few hours before the polling time ended. It was not a big deal for the ECP to consent to this call.

Answering a question at a presser Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was frustrated over the voters’ response and his party would not have any objection if the polling time is increased by two hours and even then its rival will lose. Later, the PTI formally made this demand after it had been turned down by the ECP.

The instant rejection aside, the ECP had enhanced the voting time by one hour from 5pm to 6pm a few weeks before the polling day when only one party – PTI – had articulated this demand. At the time, some parties opposed to the PTI had objected to it. In reality, there was then no reason to increase the polling time because the voting trends were not clear at all by then. At the time, the decision had not been comprehended by many.

The PML-N, Awami National Party’s Sheikh Rashid, PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan and some other contestants demanded extension of polling time. They wanted that their supporters are not deprived of the right to vote.

The obvious mandatory constitutional and legal task of the ECP is to facilitate voters and ensure maximum turnout. As the voters’ participation would be greater, the legitimacy of the process will become strong and strengthened as it will involve the voters maximum. Any negative turnout, caused by the ECP decision, will raise questions about the credibility of the elections.

The ECP hardly gave any cogent reason to refuse extension of the voting time except that it had already been extended by one hour. However, this was much before the election day and the ECP had taken this decision on the call of just one political party.

Every contesting force that raised this demand on the polling day feared that the turnout may be affected if the extension was not granted. They believed that they will suffer. However, it is not necessary that the parties that called for increase of polling time will benefit from such enhancement. It will benefit all contestants with varying degrees.