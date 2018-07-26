Promise to hold peaceful polls fulfilled, says minister

LAHORE: The 25th of July was a historic day when the Pakistani nation set a democratic future of the country through vote.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Mian Nauman Kabeer said that caretaker government in Punjab fulfilled its promise of holding peaceful elections. He said the caretaker provincial government had ensured well organised arrangements with the help of the district administration, police and law enforcement agencies and all political parties were constrained to follow the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the people would get the fruits of continuation of democratic process due to continuous efforts and hard work of the caretaker government, and the credit of holding transparent elections goes to provincial departments, police and other institutions whose officers had ensured the completion of electoral process with hard work and courage under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari.