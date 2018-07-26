Nihar Alam receives cash award from KP DG Sports

KARACHI: Junaid Khan, Director General Sports KP, has handed over a cheque of Rs100,000 to Nihar Alam, captain of the Pakistan physically disability cricket team, which recently won Tri-Nation Physically Disability Series in Worcestershire, England.Alam led the men in green from the front and was adjudged the best bowler of the tournament. Junaid said he hopes Alam would continue to carry the burden of Pakistan’s team in future just like he did in England.“We have always encouraged talented sportspersons,” he said.