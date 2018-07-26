Schwartzman marches past Masur into Hamburg quarters

HAMBURG, Germany: Second seed Diego Schwartzman outplayed Germany qualifier Daniel Masur 6-2, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals of the German Tennis Championships here on Wednesday.

Masur, who collected his first tour-level win of the season by defeating compatriot Maximilian Marterer in the previous round, looked far from comfortable as he won just 51 percent of points on his serve.

Schwartzman treated the crowd to a display of power hitting as the Argentine capitalised on two breaks of serve in each set to wrap up the victory.Earlier in the day, Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro rallied from a set down to overcome claycourt specialist Fernando Verdasco 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.