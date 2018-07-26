Kakar sends notice to PSF secretary

KARACHI: Chairman Balochistan Squash Association (BSA) Sher Ali Kakar has sent a legal notice to the secretary of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Tahir Sultan.

Kakar through his counsel Advocate Syed Ayaz Zahoor sent the notice demanding he should be provided with election schedule of the presidential elections which are scheduled on August 1.

“You are therefore by means of this notice hereby requested to kindly inform my client [Sher Ali Kakar] regarding election schedule of the elections and also requested that the list of voters be sent to my client.

“And also confirm the date and place of the elections to my client in compliance to the order of the [Balochistan High] Court failing which would result in to filing/initiative of contempt proceeding against you and PSF for non-compliance of the order referred in the notice,” stated the notice.

Kakar, a member of the PSF’s executive committee, has been allowed to contest the elections for the president slot of PSF by Balochistan High Court. Its order stated that Kakar as chairman BSA wants to contest the forthcoming elections of PSF which is a fundamental right of the petitioner.

“The article 8 of the constitution allows election, not nomination, of the president,” said Kakar. In 2017, Chairman BSA Sher Ali Kakar sent a legal notice to PSF president Sohail Aman stating he was president unconstitutionally as the legal procedure of elections provided in the constitution as well as in the National Sports Policy was never followed by PSF.

According to the clause 10(b) of National Sports Policy, all federations are to organise themselves in line with this policy by holding election at club level and tehsil or district level. Kakar also claimed that the constitutional requirement of annual audit of PSF funds had not been met for a long time.