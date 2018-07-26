Pakistan, India to face off in Asia Cup clash

NEW DELHI: Pakistan and India will face off in Dubai after drawing the same group for this year’s Asia Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced late Tuesday.

Pakistan last played against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final in England last year, which they won by 180 runs.This year’s Asia Cup was originally set to be held in India but was shifted to the United Arab Emirates because of their strained relations with Pakistan.

The biennial tournament will begin September 15 in with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opener, the ICC said.The Cup reverts to its traditional 50-over ODI format this year after opting in 2016 for a Twenty20 competition, which India won.

Schedule:

Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier

Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan

Sept 18: India v Qualifier

Sept 19: India v Pakistan

Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan

Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up

Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up

Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up

Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up

Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner

Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up

Sept 28: Final