Landslides kill five near Rohingya camps in BD

DHAKA: Landslides triggered by monsoon rains killed at least five children Wednesday near camps on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border housing one million Rohingya refugees, police said.

Aid agencies have been warning of the potential for catastrophe as heavy rains lash Cox’s Bazar district, where many of the huge concentration of refugees live on exposed hillsides. The latest victims, who were not Rohingya refugees, died after three days of heavy rain set off a torrent of mud, according to police.

"Four children from the same family were sleeping when they were buried under a chunk of hill as it gave way early this morning," Cox’s Bazar police station chief Fariduddin Khandaker told AFP.

Another six year-old child died in the neighbouring town of Ramu, police added. The two towns are close to Kutupalong, the world’s largest refugee camp, where more than half a million Rohingya live in tarpaulin and bamboo shanties, mainly on hills where trees have been torn down to make way for the influx.

Rohingya have converged on Cox’s Bazar after violence in Myanmar in recent years and some 700,000 have arrived since August last year when the Buddhist-dominated country’s military launched a crackdown which the UN has said could constitute ethnic cleansing.

Landslides have killed at least 18 people in the region since last month, including a Rohingya boy crushed to death by a collapsing mud wall at Kutupalong.