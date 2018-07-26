Tears in the cage

This refers to the editorial ‘Caged’ (July 25). It is sad to know that a bear died in the Marghazar zoo as a result of neglect. This is, unfortunately, a common occurrence in the country. Animals at the Karachi zoo are also kept in poor housing conditions. The zoo is heavily understaffed and does not have vets to treat animals.

Two white lions have been suffering from a mysterious disease since 2016, and it is tragic that the zoo administration hasn’t taken enough steps to provide medical treatment to the animals. In a country like ours where the authorities have no regard for animal rights, zoos should be closed for ever.

Hafsa Salman

Karachi