Thu July 26, 2018
July 26, 2018

Remember your promises

As soon as five years come to an end, people, especially the youth, of Pakistan show a fresh energy, zeal and determination to set the country on the right path. After casting their votes in yesterday’s elections, the youth busied itself in showing support for Imran Khan on social media. Proponents of democracy haven’t seen such enthusiasm and awareness in people in the recent decades. But all political leaders, especially those heading political parties, need to make note of a few facts, that if they disappoint this nation again then the results are going to be drastic.

If Imran Khan wishes to become the prime minister, then he has to fulfil the promises he made in his public gatherings. If democracy fails to deliver again, the future of this country may fall into the wrong hands.

Bilal Bashir

Mandi Bahauddin

