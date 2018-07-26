Got milk?

There is a high demand for milk and dairy products in Islamabad, but unfortunately there is an acute shortage of pure milk in the city. People are compelled to rely on powdered milk or packaged milk. Our country has enormous potential, not only to feed itself and eliminate hunger and food insecurity, but also to be a major player in the regional and global food markets. .

Our agriculture and livestock can emerge as a driver of economic transformation, if our rulers focus on farming as a business or on agriculture as an industry, and show determination to give interest-free loans to small farmers and livestock growers. Moreover, there is a dire need to raise the profile of the farming profession and livestock and to organise markets and networks of small enterprises, combine agriculture and livestock farming, with meat as a by-product.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad