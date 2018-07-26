A grave matter

In 1986, the Sindh government granted a piece of land for graveyard. The Sindh Board of Revenue assigned the land for Village Sohrab Fatujo, Village Mehar Fatujo and other adjoining villages for burial purpose.

Even after more than 30 years, the authorities concerned have not constructed either the boundary wall or a prayer hall inside the graveyard. I have personally requested many government officials to start the necessary work, but no one has taken any action. The relevant authorities should take notice of the matter and construct the boundary wall in a timely manner.

Abdul Sattar

Sohrab Fatujo