Brain drain

My son completed the four-year BS course in biotechnology from Peshawar University. Afterwards, he did his MS from a South Korean university and M Phil from Kohat University. Later, he completed his PhD from King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah. He has great interest in research – a rarity in this country. He applied to so many universities for job, but didn’t succeed in getting a position at the university. Dejected, he applied for a post-Doc programme in China. After some basic formalities, he was interviewed by a panel of professors and within days, he was offered a post-Doc with handsome amount and free accommodation. Now, he will go to China.

The question is: what will happen now? The government of Pakistan and I spent millions of rupees on his education and he spent a large number of years on getting the highest possible education. Still, he was made to move from the pillar to post in search of a job with no success. On the other hand, a country, which did not spend a penny on his education and grooming, got a fully-trained PhD scholar. Whose loss is this? By not creating job opportunities we are losing our talented people and forcing them to settle abroad.

Iqbal Muhammad

Islamabad