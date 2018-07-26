Thu July 26, 2018
July 26, 2018

Trump’s new fight

The verbal spat between the US and Iran has shaken the international political arena. While Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is not missing any chance to defend his country, US President Donald Trump told Iran to never threaten US again. It is important that the US realises that waging war on Iran is not easy. Unlike Iraq, Libya and Yemen, Iran has the third largest military power in the region; and is much stronger.

In addition, the war would add fuel to the fire in the Middle East and might engulf central and south Asia as well. If the war took place, some international players will also jump into the battle because the widespread war would jeopardise other nations’ interests in the region. This may lead the world towards World War III. Its time the UN played its role and took effective action to avert any untoward incident.

Iftikhar Akhter

Lahore

