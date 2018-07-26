After five years

The days leading up to Election Day (July 25) witnessed political leaders visiting their constituencies to woo leaders. Pakistan is a democratic country and has the political system in which the supreme power lies in the hands of citizens. But it is seen that politicians only visit an area when the elections are near and make false promises. After the elections, these politicians disappear for the next five years or until the elections.

Still, people vote for them and justify it by saying that their loyalty rests with the party and they won’t vote for anyone else. This attitude is the main deterrence against progress. The point is that the same situation will continue to exist with no hope for change in sight.

Uzma Ashraf

Khairpur