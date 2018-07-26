A water plan, please

Effective strategies play a vital role in the progress of developing countries. Poorly designed strategies of government institutions are a cause for concern. One such strategy is at the heart of Pakistan’s water crisis. If the concerned authorities don’t come up with a productive water conservation strategy at the earliest our provinces are going to be in a state of turmoil. We have already seen the Sindh-Punjab water conflict sharpen when the Kalabagh Dam issue was taken up. It has often been said that water is not evenly distributed among provinces. The River Indus, flowing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab comes down to Sindh, but Punjab unfairly collects that water. This creates a shortage of water for Sindh. All we need is an effective strategy for saving water and distribute it equally among the provinces. Actions taken without thinking a plan out will cause great trouble for the country.

Abdul Qayyum Talpur

Hyderabad