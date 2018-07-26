CITY PULSE: Triple A

A three-person show of critically acclaimed artists Afshar Malik, Ahmed Ali Manganhar and Ali Kazim is being hosted by the Canvas Gallery. All three artists are alumni of Lahore’s National College of Arts. The exhibition remains open until today. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Drawn To Form II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art show titled ‘Drawn to Form II: Marking New Spaces’. This exhibition brings together the diverse practices of Abdullah MI Syed, Ali Kazim, Naima Dadabhoy, Noor Ali Chagani and Sadia Salim in a dialogue exploring the intersection between ceramics and drawing. The show continues until August 2. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Who Gets To Talk About Whom

The Gandhara Art Space is hosting a show titled ‘Who Gets To Talk About Whom’. The exhibition will be focused on collaborative works between a number of artists as well as programming that has been developed in conjunction with the show, including talks, lectures and discursive elements. The exhibition continues until August 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.