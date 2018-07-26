Despite polling hassles, people turn up for voting in Malir

The polling for three national and four provincial assembly seats in Malir district took place in a calm atmosphere on Wednesday.

District Malir incorporates National Assembly constituencies NA-236, NA-237 and NA-238 and provincial assembly constituencies PS-86, PS-87, PS-88, PS-89, PS-90 and PS-91. However, after the death of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate from the PS-87, the polling was postponed there.

During visits to all the constituencies of Malir, The News learnt that a large number of voters had no idea of their polling stations. Polling agents in some cases and political activists sitting outside in election camps also pointed out discrepancies in the electoral lists, which, they said, forced their voters to return home.

Many voters did not use the 8300 messaging service to know about their polling station because of low literacy in the rural parts of the city. “I have wasted two hours to cast my vote, but still I have no clue where I should go. None of the polling stations I have visited had my name on the electoral list,” said a man at the Pipri polling station. “I have been sitting clueless since morning about where I could cast my vote.”

Voters came up with complaints of slow polling. “A large number of people, especially women, had to wait in long queues outside polling stations amid sweltering heat,” said an activist in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Voters said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should have extended polling by one hour because of the slow polling.

In some areas, the polling agents came in time but had to wait for the polling staff.

Banners put up outside polling stations informed voters that they were not allowed to bring weapons, cameras and mobile phones inside.

Voters were completely barred from carrying cellphones. Even journalists were not allowed to bring mobile phones and cameras inside the polling stations.

After terrorist attacks in Balochistan during the day, law enforcement agencies beefed up security around polling stations and camps across Karachi and removed unattended vehicles.

Similar to previous years, polling patterns were distinctively divided on ethnic lines. The Pakistan Peoples Party in all constituencies in District Malir was in a strong position, drawing on its vote bank among Sindhi and Baloch people.

In NA-236, the PPP had awarded its ticket to Jhokio tribe chief Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, who is likely to win the seat easily. But PTI candidate Masroor Sial bagged votes from all ethnicities, including those from Sindhi, Pashtun, Punjabi and Mohajir communities.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Qadir Bakhsh also surprisingly emerged as an influential candidate in some of the polling stations.

In NA-237, a mix of Baloch villages and Mohajir areas of Malir, the MQM-P’s Nadeem Maqbool posed a challenge to the PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch.

In NA-238, a constituency having a mix of Sindhi coastal villages and Pashtun neighborhoods, proscribed ASWJ chief Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi and ANP Sindh chief Shahi Syed challenged the PPP’s candidate Agha Rafiullah.

A tense situation was seen between supporters of Farooqi and the PPP candidate in Zafar Town area of Karachi’s NA-238. However, paramilitary Rangers and police controlled the situation.