President, caretaker CM, governor vote in NA-247

Caretaker Sindh chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman cast his vote in the General Elections 2018 at a polling station situated at DA Model High School, DHA Phase-VII, in Karachi on Wednesday morning.

The polling station catered to electoral constituencies NA-247 and PS-111 in District South. Talking to newsmen after casting his vote, Rehman said whatever arrangements were required to be taken by the interim provincial government had been made for peaceful conduct of the general elections in the province.

He said law-enforcement agencies had been performing their task well as his caretaker administration was not expecting that any untoward incident could occur in the province. He made it clear that as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the polls, media coverage inside a polling booth was prohibited.

He said that except the voters, the entry of any unrelated person was not allowed inside a polling booth. The chief minister said electronic surveillance was being conducted of the highly sensitive polling stations from the security point of view in all the districts through a network of closed-circuit television cameras.

He made this statement as complaints were made that the entry of media persons at a large number of polling stations across Karachi had been denied by law-enforcement personnel deputed outside the buildings housing the polling stations. This was done despite the fact that the media persons did possess a properly issued accreditation card for the coverage of the elections.

Governor Mohammad Zubair also cast his vote in DA Model High School, Phase 7 in DHA. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he said the general elections had proved to be a turning point in the national history especially for the progress and development of the country.

He said the public should exercise their fundamental right to cast votes as it was on the basis of their opinion that a new elected government came into existence every time after general elections.

He said that whichever political party was given the opportunity to form the next government as the result of peaceful and independent elections, it had to face the challenge of providing basic civic services and utilities to the people.

He said that when previous general elections took place in 2013, the country had to face major challenges in the form of law and order and energy crises. Both the problems now stood resolved to a large extent, he added.

The governor stated that every political party contesting the general elections had been striving to secure the majority number of electoral constituencies in Sindh. He said every contesting political party was being given a level playing field to fight the elections in Karachi. He said that the services of law-enforcement and security agencies were praiseworthy in the maintenance of law and order in Sindh.

President Mamnoon Hussain cast his vote at Greenwich College in the Kehkashan area of Clifton that pertains to the constituency NA-247 in District South. His wife Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon also polled her ballot at the same constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the president expressed his serious concern over the incident of terrorism in Quetta that claimed several lives. He also prayed for the people who lost their lives in the incident.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide urgent treatment facilities to people who were injured in the terror act. Jibran Nasir, an independent candidate from NA-247, cast his vote in the morning and urged others to come out and support the democratic process. He commended the security measures taken but complained that officers should have been deployed on the roads as well.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar, after casting his vote, said the next five years are the most important for his party. He termed Wednesday the “most important day in the history of Pakistan’s elections”. He added that the voters should be facilitated. The Pakistan cricket team’s captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, did not disappoint as he too came out to vote.