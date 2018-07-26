Long queues outside Nadra centre instead of Malir’s polling stations

Long queues of voters were expected to be seen outside polling stations on the day of general elections in the country, but a very different situation emerged in the area falling under the electoral constituencies of NA-237 and PS-88 in Malir district on Wednesday.

The long queues of people in the two constituencies were found at around 1pm outside the main public service centre of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) situated opposite Racecourse Ground near Safoora Chowrangi.

People were anxiously waiting for their turn to reach the public dealing window of the Nadra Centre in order to know about their fate whether their computerised national identity cards had been readied or not. They said that on the day of the general elections, they were present in long queues outside the Nadra centre in order to get their CNICs issued by the Islamabad-based authority so that they could become eligible to cast votes in the general elections 2018.

The concerned applicants said that at 2pm the issuance of new CNICs would come to an end, so they had a little time left that could make them eligible to cast their ballots.

They complained that they never got any text message on their cellular phones showing whether or not their CNICs had been readied. They said that being the bona fide Pakistanis and prospective voters of the fresh general elections, they should not be made to go through such prolonged agony. By any means, they should be given the chance to cast their votes on the day of the polls on Wednesday, they said.

Meanwhile, voters complained that the process of polling at a number of polling stations in Bhittiabad, Memon Goth Old Thana, Madina Town and Khosa Town could not commence at 8am on Wednesday for varying reasons. All these areas fall in the constituencies of NA-237 and PS-88 in Malir.

A number of voters whose votes were registered at polling stations numbers 35, 36 and 37 in Tariq Bin Ziyad Society complained that they were not allowed to cast their votes at their polling stations and were unduly made to visit other polling stations in the adjacent localities.

They complained that they were made to visit unrelated polling stations as they were not given proper guidance by anyone outside their designated polling stations.