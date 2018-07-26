Printers remain undisputed winners in election season

KARACHI: The printers in the poll-bound Pakistan remained on the roll during the last three months of intense electioneering, making the most of this money-minting opportunity that became even more lucrative owing to an unprecedented political participation.

Once the election campaigns came to an end 24 hours before polling on July 25, printing press workers and graphic designers heaved a mixed sigh of relief and a little regret as a rewarding season that rarely arrives before five years came to an end. They had been working almost 24/7 day for the past several weeks, with barely enough time to eat and sleep.

Most of the printers in major markets centered in Pakistan Chowk, Burns Road, Urdu Bazaar, Nazimabad, Karimabad, etc, worked double shifts to cater to the high demand of posters, panaflex prints, and other advertising materials. Flag-printing factories in the industrial areas too remained active in 24-hour shifts.

Danish Mehfooz, a printing press operator, who works at the Chawla Market, Nazimabad, considers the elections a much remunerative time for him as a press worker.

“This election has been great for us because our 15-16 machines operated day and night,” he said, adding that the 2013 election was not as good in terms of business.

Danish, who draws a fixed salary of Rs20,000/month, earned Rs1,500 extra every day, working 24/7 with a roughly three-hour rest in between, during the election season. “But the printing machines worked non-stop,” he insisted.

The rotogravure machine he operates needs three workers at a time. Though Danish does not know how much revenue his boss generated from this election campaign, he said they printed Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) posters the most. He does not even know who the candidate was as he did not have time to read what was being printed.

On being asked if he will vote for them, he said, “I will go to the polling station, but I will not vote for anybody. No political party deserves my vote this time. What have they done for us?” he asked somberly. However, he dropped no clues on what he is going to do at the polling station if he does not plan on voting.

Irfan Ali, a printing press owner, said these past three months were very profitable for him because this time around more parties were actively participating in election, compared to previous years.

He said the increased cost of paper did not impact the printing business. “However, there was higher demand for screen-printing from smaller parties and independent candidates,” he added.

Irfan mostly worked on screen, paper, and panaflex printing in the last few days.

Despite a ban on hoardings and large posters exceeding 18x23 inches, portraits more than 2x3 feet, banners above 3x9 feet, and handbills larger than 6x9 inches, the printers’ business thrived.

Many political parties violated Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct by overspending in advertising campaigns, a phenomenon that remained widespread during the electioneering.

The cost of printing varies for promotional materials and depends not only on the quality, but the quantity as well.

As per vendors, printing of 1,000 pieces of four-coloured posters can approximately cost Rs5,000-Rs15,000; pamphlets roughly Rs1,500-Rs2,000; brochures and leaflets Rs5,000-Rs10,000; and stickers Rs1,000-Rs3,000, while a panaflex print is priced anywhere from Rs20 to Rs30/square-feet.

According to the Pakistan Press and Publication Regulatory Authority, there are approximately 7,000 printing presses registered in the country.

When a PPP worker with access to the inner circle of the party was asked about the total expenditure on only printing for the election campaign, he said nobody knew the actual figure.

Wishing to remain anonymous, the party worker said no political party could possibly provide an accurate figure as it would be tantamount to inviting trouble from the ECP. “Also, a lot of the material is sponsored by supporters,” he conceded.

On the insistence of political parties, the ECP had passed Election Act 2017, increasing the limit of election campaign expenditures for the national and provincial assembly candidates. The ceiling of expenditures for NA candidates was increased to Rs4 million from Rs1.5 million and for the provincial assembly it was raised to Rs2 million from Rs1 million.

As per the ECP code of conduct: “If any person or party incurs any election expenses on behalf of any candidate for stationery, postage, telegrams, advertisement, transport, or for any other item whatsoever, such expenses shall be deemed to be the election expenses incurred by the candidate himself.”

Zahid Askari, Information Secretary Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), said it was not possible to quantify the amount spent on the campaign throughout the country, as they had fielded 21 candidates for NA and 44 for the provincial seats.

“JI is not a rich party… we do not have candidates who can spend millions on the campaign,” he said, adding they focused more on handbills for distribution in mosques as well as door-to-door visits.

“We did not even use expensive paper for the prints, nor did we use too many colours and optimal printing for good pictures,” he claimed.